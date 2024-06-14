T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Nearly Through to Super 8 With Win Over Netherlands

Shakib Al Hasan slammed an unbeaten half-century to help Bangladesh beat the Netherlands by 25 runs in a Group D clash and put themselves on the verge of qualification for the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday (13 June). Bangladesh and the Netherlands were in the hunt for the second qualifying spot from the Group with South Africa assured their place in the Super Eight with three wins in three matches. By winning the match on Thursday, Bangladesh are

Shakib hammered 64 not out off 46 balls to propel Bangladesh to 159/5 in 20 overs. Later, the Bangla Tigers defended the target with Rishad Hossain claiming 3-33 and Taskin Ahmed bagging 2-30 as the Netherlands were restricted to 132/8 in 20 overs at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent.