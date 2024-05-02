T20 WC: Unfortunate, Not His Fault – Agarkar Explains Why Rinku Wasn’t Picked

Speaking to the media from the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in Mumbai, Ajit Agarkar – chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee – explained why Rinku Singh was not selected in India’s squad for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, despite having performed well for the national team.

Notably, a section of the Indian team’s fanbase was left perplexed following the announcement of the squad on 30 April, owing to Rinku Singh’s absence from the squad. Having made his debut for the team after an excellent Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign in 2023, Rinku has represented India in 15 T20I matches, wherein he has scored 356 runs at an average of 89 and a staggering strike rate of 176.23. He was also the leading run-scorer in India’s last T20I fixture, against Afghanistan in January.