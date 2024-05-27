T20 WC: Obed McCoy Replaces Injured Jason Holder in West Indies’ 15-Member Squad

Pace bowler Obed McCoy has been named as the replacement for injured Jason Holder in co-hosts’ West Indies’ squad for the upcoming Men’s T20 World Cup. West Indies is in Group C of the tournament and will play its first match on 2 June in Guyana against Papua New Guinea.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in its statement on Sunday that Holder sustained the injury during his 2024 County Championship stint for Worcestershire and added the team's medical staff will provide all necessary support to the fast-bowling all-rounder for ensuring his swift and complete recovery.