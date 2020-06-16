The T20 World Cup, slated to be played in Australia in October-November, looks "unrealistic" amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, says Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Earl Eddings.The T20 World Cup -- slated to be played from October 18 to November 15 -- has come under clouds following the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed more than 4.3 lakh lives across the world."While it hasn't been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get sixteen countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it is unrealistic, or it's going to be very, very difficult," said Eddings on Tuesday in a virtual press conference.“The ICC are having meetings as we speak, it’s a bit of a movable feast at the moment,” he added.The International Cricket Council, which on June 10 had deferred the decision on the fate of the tournament till next month, is still in the ‘wait and watch' mode as it says contingency planning is on to hold the event as per schedule.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had last week said that sports stadiums capable of seating 40,000 people will be allowed to host crowds of up to 10,000 from next month. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) doesnt want to look too far ahead and believes that the directives of the Indian government would dictate if they can participate in the showpiece event.Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official had earlier said that while the Indian team would be more than willing to be a part of the T20 World Cup, it will all finally come down to the directives issued by the government as well as the health professionals as the safety of the players is priority. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.