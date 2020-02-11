T20 Cricket Drives Growth in Associate Countries: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, 11 February released the 2019 Associate Member census figures that show a huge leap in the amount of cricket being played around the world.

The decision by the ICC Board to award international status to all T20 matches between Members in 2018 and the introduction of global rankings in the format has had a transformative impact across the sport.

The year 2019 saw a 110% increase in the number of Associate Members women's bilateral T20 matches compared to 2018, whilst the men's T20 matches rose by 34% with 71 of the 92 Associate Members participating in T20I cricket.