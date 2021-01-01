Natarajan, Thakur Added to India Squad, Rohit Named Vice-captain

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) on Friday announced pace bowler T Natarajan as replacement of Umesh Yadav in the India squad for the last two Test matches against Australia to be played in Sydney and Brisbane.

BCCI also added that Shardul Thakur had been added to the squad in place of Mohammed Shami, who was hit on his bowling arm during the first Test in Adelaide.

Umesh had sustained a strain in his left calf muscle on the third day of the second Test in Melbourne early in Australia's second innings. He limped off the field.