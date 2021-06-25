Suspensions For Peshawar Zalmi’s Umaid Asif, Haider Ali 

Peshawar Zalmi's Haider Ali and Umaid Asif have been suspended from Thursday's Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 final against Multan Sultans after they admitted to charges of violating the health and safety protocols, the PSL said in a statement.

Ali has also been withdrawn from Pakistan's England and West Indies tours, it said.

The PSL said on Thursday that Ali and Asif "met people from outside their designated bio-secure bubble and also failing to maintain the prescribed social distancing".