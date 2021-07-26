Sundar & Avesh Injured, Prithvi & Suryakumar to Join Indian Test Team in England

The BCCI has finally released a statement with an update on all injuries and replacements in the Indian Test team that's currently touring England.

Washington Sundar and fast bowler Avesh Khan have been ruled out of the tour with Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav named as their replacements.

"All-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour," said the BCCI release.

Joining him on his return to India will be Avesh Khan who had been picked in an Indian squad for the first time. Khan injured his left thumb during a warm-up game last week

"Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India’s Tour of England," read the board's statement.