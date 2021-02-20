Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia in Indian Squad for England T20I Series
Rahul Tewatia, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have been picked in India’s T20 squad for the England series.
Rajasthan Royals’ match-winner Rahul Tewatia and Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have earned maiden India call-ups as they have been being picked in India’s T20 squad for the upcoming home series against England.
KKR’s Varun Chakrvarthy who was selected for the Australia series after a successful IPL, but could not play due to an injury, has also been picked for the England series that gets underway on 12 March.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also making a comeback after picking up an injury that ruled him out of the second half of the 2020 IPL in the UAE.
Missing out on the 19-man squad are Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson and Mayank Agarwal.
Jasprit Bumrah is rested.
The five match series will be played entirely at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.
India’s Squad For T20I Series vs England
- Virat Kohli (Captain)
- Rohit Sharma (vice-captain)
- KL Rahul
- Shikhar Dhawan
- Shreyas Iyer
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Hardik Pandya
- Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper)
- Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper)
- Yuzvendra Chahal
- Varun Chakravarthy
- Axar Patel
- Washington Sundar
- Rahul Tewatia
- T Natarajan
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Deepak Chahar
- Navdeep Saini
- Shardul Thakur
