Surprised by Criticism of Pre-Planned Break: NZ Coach Gary Stead
New Zealand coach Gary Stead on Monday said he was "very surprised" at being lambasted for taking a scheduled break after the 0-5 T20I hammering his team received from India earlier this month.
Stead returns to the helm for the Test series starting 21 February. While speaking to the media, he was expectedly asked about the break, the timing of which was questioned by former captain Jeremy Coney.
"I was really surprised. I mean New Zealand Cricket and I have talked about this for a long time, looking after the staff and the players we have," Stead was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.
"So, we did that and I know New Zealand Cricket are doing what we think is right for our us as people, first and foremost, so we did it. I was very surprised,” he said.
New Zealand Cricket had backed Stead's break, citing workload management.
"It was good to spend time with the family," Stead said. "Look, I have had four-five days and I'm back to work planning for this Test series now. Again, the distractions don't need to be there. So, we have to move on and look ahead to the India Test series now.”