Suresh Raina Pledges Rs 52 Lakh in Fight Against COVID-19
India and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina has pledged Rs 52 lakh in the fight against coronavirus. While he is set to give Rs 31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund, he will hand Rs 21 lakh to the UP CMs Disaster Relief Fund.
Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar apart from posting awareness videos also decided to donate Rs 50 lakh to help fight the pandemic.
"While he has been regularly posting videos to create awareness, Tendulkar has decided to contribute Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund in an effort to join hands with the government to fight against the outbreak." sources in the know of developments had told IANS on Friday.
The outbreak has seen the suspension of all sporting activities and that has also put the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League in the balance. The Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of the IPL can be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after April 15, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)