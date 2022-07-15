MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina Reunite at Lord’s During 2nd India-England ODI

Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni reunited once again during the second ODI between India and England at Lord’s on Thursday.

The duo who shared several match-winning partnerships for Team India over the course of their playing days, however, met each other off the pitch this time. Raina shared a picture alongside Dhoni on his Instagram handle on a day when India suffered a 100-run loss to hosts England at Lord’s.