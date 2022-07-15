MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina Reunite at Lord’s During 2nd India-England ODI
The duo shared several match-winning partnerships for Team India.
Former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni reunited once again during the second ODI between India and England at Lord’s on Thursday.
The duo who shared several match-winning partnerships for Team India over the course of their playing days, however, met each other off the pitch this time. Raina shared a picture alongside Dhoni on his Instagram handle on a day when India suffered a 100-run loss to hosts England at Lord’s.
Raina and Dhoni, who have been friends for a long time, interestingly announced their retirement from international cricket also on the same day (August 15, 2020). Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for India, most of which under the captaincy of Dhoni.
The two also played together for a long time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings until Raina was released by the team ahead of IPL 2022.
Raina and Dhoni also share a close relationship with the CSK fans, earning them the nicknames 'Chinna Thala' and 'Thala' respectively.
Dhoni, meanwhile, has been in the UK for some time now and was also seen during India’s T20 series against England. He recently celebrated his 41st birthday there with friends and family.
