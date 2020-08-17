Suresh Raina, a Workhorse Who Made The Most of His Ability

Just as the cricketing world was trying to recover from the sudden and typically nonchalant manner of MS Dhoni's retirement from international cricket, another bombshell dropped. Suresh Raina decided to join his skipper in bidding adieu to the game. Perhaps, it was his way of paying tribute to his mentor, or a spontaneous move triggered by the emotional whirlwind that Dhoni's retirement would have caused.

Indeed, Raina took a leaf out of Dhoni's book not only on the cricket field but outside it as well. When Chennai Super Kings returned to the IPL after their two-year ban in 2018 to win the title, the entire team could hardly conceal its excitement.

Every boundary from Shane Watson, who plundered an unbeaten 117 off just 57 balls on the big night, which took the team closer to the title, the boys were jumping with joy. All but two CSK players did not run onto the field as soon as Ambati Rayudu hit the winning runs - MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

The duo looked the most relaxed throughout the chase and were equanimous even after the thrilling victory. With time, Chinna Thala had become a mirror image of Thala - not just by name, but by deed as well.