Tax Authorities to Scrutinise Amounts Made by BCCI to Cricket Associations: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 19 October said an assessee advancing a general public utility cannot engage itself in any trade, commerce, or business, or provide service in relation thereto for any consideration (cess, or fee, or any other) as it observed that in each case, and for every year, the tax authorities are under an obligation to carefully examine and see the pattern of receipts and expenditure in the amounts made over by the BCCI to the cricket associations as infrastructure subsidy.

The top court said the nature of rights conveyed by the BCCI to the successful bidders, the content of broadcast rights as well as the arrangement with respect to state associations have to be examined also.