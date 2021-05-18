Superstar Culture Coupled With No System Stunting Indian Cricket  

The culture persists when you have a feudal set-up, which serves the interest of a few superstars. They are beyond questioning and can do what they want because of the kind of status they share in cricket.

This culture emerges from a set-up where the entire system is based on an honorary set-up which allows for officials to be elected on the basis of votes. What it does is that it serves the interests of a few and is based on satisfying the needs of a few. In this, what happens is that the superstars get away, because they choose to look the other way.

They get their way in what they want and the officials elected on the basis of favour, find it convenient to keep them happy. So, their demands are met and the superstars are kept happy.