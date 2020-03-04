Sunil Joshi Named New BCCI Selection Chief, Harvinder Also Joins
Former India spinner Sunil Joshi was on Wednesday named chairman of the national selection panel by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked ex-pacer Harvinder Singh for a place in the five-member group.
The CAC, comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik, picked the two selectors with Joshi replacing South Zone representative MSK Prasad.
In an unprecedented decision, the BCCI said the CAC will review the panel's performance after one year and make recommendations accordingly.
Harvinder was chosen from central zone and replaces Gagan Khoda in the panel.
The existing members of the selection panel are Jatain Paranjpe, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh.
The CAC had shortlisted five candidates for interviews -- Joshi, Harvinder, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan and L S Sivaramakrishnan -- from a list of 40 applicants.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )