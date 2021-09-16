Make KL Rahul Vice-Captain, Advises Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar said he feels KL Rahul should be made India's vice-captain after Virat steps down.
Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday said that India should groom K.L. Rahul as a future captain. He wants the BCCI to make the stylish right-handed batsman India's vice-captain.
India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma looks all set to take over the role of skipper after Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will quit the captaincy of the shortest format of the game after the ICC T20 World Cup, starting next month.
"It's a good thing that the BCCI is looking ahead. It's important to think ahead," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by Sports Tak.
"If India are looking to groom a new captain, then KL Rahul can be looked at. He has performed well. Even now in England, his batting was very good. He has been performing well in IPL and 50-overs cricket as well at the international stage. He can be made vice-captain," added Gavaskar.
Gavaskar further showered praise on the Karnataka batsman for his quality of leadership shown in the IPL. Rahul is the captain of Punjab Kings.
Virat Announced Decision to Step Down
Through a social media post on Thursday, Virat Kohli informed he will be stepping down as the T20I captain after the completion of the men's T20 World Cup in Oman and the UAE in October.
Kohli said he has taken this decision to manage his workload, which has been quite high In the last 5-6 years as he has led India in all three formats. Though he has been playing in all three formats for "last 8-9 years", Kohli will continue to do so and said he will continue to contribute as a batsman in T20s.
"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win," said Kohli in his post on social media.
The development came just three days after BCCI Treasurer had said to IANS that Kohli will be the captain in all formats, quashing speculations on wheth'r Kohli's deputy Rohit Sharma will take over as captain in white-ball cricket. "This is all rubbish. Nothing such is happening. This is all what you guys (media) are talking about. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue (split captaincy). Virat will remain as the captain (of all formats)."
