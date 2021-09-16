Make KL Rahul Vice-Captain, Advises Sunil Gavaskar

"I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win," said Kohli in his post on social media.

The development came just three days after BCCI Treasurer had said to IANS that Kohli will be the captain in all formats, quashing speculations on wheth'r Kohli's deputy Rohit Sharma will take over as captain in white-ball cricket. "This is all rubbish. Nothing such is happening. This is all what you guys (media) are talking about. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue (split captaincy). Virat will remain as the captain (of all formats)."