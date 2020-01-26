Gavaskar Slams India A’s Tour to New Zealand During Ranji Trophy

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has questioned the need for the India 'A' team to be touring New Zealand at the same time as the senior side, saying it should not be the case with the Ranji Trophy being on.

The former captain also pointed out that this is never the case when the Indian Premier League (IPL) is on.

"Burnout is a word that was bandied about quite a lot at the start of the century but as soon as the IPL took off nobody, especially the so-called protector of cricketers rights FICA (Federation of International Cricketers' Associations) has uttered the word again. That the national championship doesn't mean much has been clear for a few years now that the IPL is here and it's been emphasized once again by the way the Ranji Trophy has been devalued with the best talent out of the country," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-day.