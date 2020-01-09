Sub-Continent Can Make You Doubt Your Abilities: Aaron Finch

The sub-continent can make visiting players doubt their abilities, Australia captain Aaron Finch said on Thursday as he and his team headed to India for a three-match ODI series, aiming to upstage Virat Kohli's on-song team in its own backyard.

Australia scripted an unexpected comeback to win the five-match ODI series 3-2 in India 12 months ago after losing the first two games. The upcoming series starts January 14 in Mumbai.

"It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough," Finch told 'cricket.com.au' ahead of the team's departure when asked about the series win in India last year.