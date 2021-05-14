Stuart Broad Questions WTC Points System; Says Concept Needs Work

Broad, who has picked 517 wickets in 146 Tests and stands behind James Anderson among England’s highest wicket-takers in Tests, said his country will always find it difficult to make it to the WTC final as per the current system.

“There’s something in the idea and it has given great context to the game but there needs to be work done on how it all comes together, I think,” Broad added.

England played the most number of Tests (21) in the World Test Championship. India was second with 17 matches, while bottom-placed Bangladesh played just seven games.

“We had an opportunity, but the amount of cricket we play as an England side in the current system makes it very difficult to get into the final,” Broad said.

India dashed both England and Australia’s hopes of making the final of WTC with its back-to-back series triumphs against the two teams earlier this year. England finished fourth in the WTC standings, behind Ashes rival Australia.