Stranded Australian Contingent at IPL Leave for Maldives: CA
The Australian contingent was forced to detour as their government has banned all flights from India till 15 May.
Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association have jointly vouched for the development that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators engaged in the IPL have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives.
In an official statement put forth on social media, CA and the ACA attested to the fact while extending their sincere thanks to the BCCI for their promptness in relocating the Australian contingent from India to the Maldives in less than two days after the decision to indefinitely suspend the league.
The post made it crystal clear that the Australians will stay put in the Maldives until the ban on air travel from India to Australia is lifted as the board is not seeking an exemption from the national government to expedite their homecoming.
Moreover, it stated that Mike Hussey, who tested positive for COVID-19, is to remain under the supervision of his franchise Chennai Super Kings until completely cured. Once he recovers, CA and the ACA will work in harmony with the BCCI to ensure his safe arrival to Australia.
