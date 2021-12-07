Stokes Included In England's Ashes Squad Of 12; Anderson Rested

Anderson, an England spokesperson confirmed, isn't carrying an injury. Rather, the decision to leave out the 39-year-old has to do with managing his workload ahead of what will be a gruelling five-Test, high-octane series.



"Jimmy is fit to play, and is not carrying an injury," an England spokesperson said. "With five Tests in six weeks, the plan was to get him ready for the second Test in Adelaide.



"With the limited build-up we have had so far on the tour, both him and the management didn't want to take the risk of him playing after what had happened in 2019 at Edgbaston when he broke down on the first morning.