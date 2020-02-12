Still Get Goosebumps Thinking About 2011 World Cup Win: Sachin

The 2011 World Cup victory still gives Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar the goosebumps as he feels the entire incident just happened "yesterday".

In his sixth attempt, Tendulkar - under the captaincy of M.S. Dhoni - finally tasted success in 2011 when India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in a thrilling final played at the Wankhede on 2 April.