Steve Waugh Urges Modern-Day Greats to Embrace Day-Night Tests
Australian legend Steve Waugh has exhorted the modern-day greats to embrace day-night Tests and lauded India for accepting the "challenge" of playing with the pink-ball during their tour Down Under later this year.
India played their maiden day-night Test against Bangladesh last November at the Eden Gardens, winning the match quite comfortably with plenty of time to spare.
Waugh said the experience of playing a day-night Test in Australia is unforgettable.
"It is great. It is a great opportunity, a great spectacle. One will never forget playing a day-night Test in Australia. It's got a fantastic atmosphere. It is a new challenge and a chance for the greats of this generation to tick that box for them," Waugh said while speaking on the sidelines of the Laureus Awards ceremony.
Waugh, who is a member of the Laureus Academy, said day-night Test contests are good for the game.
"If you score a hundred or pick five wickets in a day-night Test, it goes down in the annals of history. It's how you look at it - either it is a challenge or too hard. I'm sure India will see it as a challenge. It's good for world cricket and I am glad that India have agreed to play," he said.
"It's a good thing (that fast bowlers have an advantage). People in Australia love watching a day-night Tests because you can't take your eyes off the action. Every ball something might happen," he said.
"It gives the opportunity to the bowlers and good batsmen score runs. I think it is a great thing that the bowlers are more in the game - particularly in the night time when the conditions change a lot and you really got to preserve your wickets. If you're bowling, then you have to attack the wickets," he said.
Asked to compare the current Indian attack with Australia, Waugh said both are strong when they play in home conditions.
"India have the best fast bowling line-up in the world when cricket is played in India, but Australian fast bowlers are deadly in Australia. When India come to Australia, the Aussies will have a slight edge. But, both teams know that the personnel they have at their disposal, they can take 20 wickets," he said.
"He is exceptional. He is a unique talent. It's great that he wasn't coached styles because a lot of coaches would have told him 'you need to run in quicker, or you cannot bowl that way'. They've let him to be natural, which is fantastic," he said.
"He is an incredible asset for India, great stamina, accuracy, pace — he has got everything. He also seems to have pretty good temperament. He loves challenges and loves leading the attack. Virat Kohli is very lucky to have him in the attack."
"I think India has got a pretty good record over the last 18 months. They have won a fair bit away from home. I don't see why it (winning away) should be so hard.
"You've neutral umpires, cricketers regularly travel these days so they've experience of all conditions, the pitches are generally the same all around the world. There isn't too much difference. I think it's all in the mind," he said. "I am sure Virat Kohli is telling his team 'just because it is Australia, it is harder to win'."
"India have a massive advantage because every country they play in; they dominate the crowds. There are more Indians even in Australia and the Australian fans are a minority. India are in a lot of ways playing at home always," he signed off.
