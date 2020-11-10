Steve Waugh Disappointed That Kohli Will Miss 3 Australia Tests

Former Australian captain Steve Waugh said he was surprised and disappointed that India captain Virat Kohli will miss three Tests to be at the birth of his first child.

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting a child in January, and he has been given paternity leave by the BCCI. Kohli will return home after the first Test in Adelaide, which begins on 17 December.

While Kohli’s absence could improve Australia's chances of regaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy, it is a blow to broadcasters and cricket chiefs already feeling the effects of a pandemic-affected year.