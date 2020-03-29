Steve Smith’s Captaincy Ban Ends Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Former Australian captain Steve Smith is free to captain the national team again after his two-year captaincy ban came to an end on Sunday. This would be of little significance however with no cricket coming up in Australia, or anywhere in the world, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Smith last played for Australia in their first ODI against New Zealand in an empty Sydney Cricket Ground. The three-match ODI series was eventually called off as travel restrictions started being put in place in New Zealand to deal with the pandemic.