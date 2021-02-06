Steve Smith Surprised to Win Allan Border Medal

"I was a bit surprised. I don't know, I didn't feel like I had the biggest Test summer, which I think holds the most votes. I think my one-day cricket was pretty good last year, so I obviously got a lot of votes there," said Smith after winning the medal.

"I didn't expect it. I thought Marnus or Pat Cummins were probably the front-runners because they both had exceptional years.

"I'm thrilled, plenty of hard work has gone into it. I'm just really honoured to have won my third and hopefully I can keep producing results for Australia and win as many games as we can."

Australia women's team batter Beth Mooney won the Belinda Clark Award, which is given to the best woman cricketer.