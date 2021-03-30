Steve Smith ‘Keen’ to Captain Australia Again, If Given Chance

"I feel as though I'd be in a better place if the opportunity did come up. If it doesn't, that's fine as well and I'd support whoever is in charge the same way I've supported Tim [Paine] and Finchy [Aron Finch]," Smith said.

Australia Test captain Paine is 36 and white-ball skipper Aaron Finch is 34. The ageing duo has given rise to the captaincy question again.

"I haven't always felt like I wanted to do it again. That's only come in the last little bit," Smith said.

Smith has recovered from an elbow injury and has been named to play a one-dayer against Queensland on Wednesday before he departs for India for the IPL. Smith captained Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, but the franchise released him ahead of the IPL auction, and Delhi Capitals bought him at a base price of Rs 2 crore.

"Steve worked really hard to get back fit and to add someone of his class is a major boost and we are looking forward to him hopefully playing his best cricket," Blues coach Phil Jaques said.