Steve Smith Captains Australia in 2nd Ashes Test After Pat Cummins is Ruled Out

Cummins is said to have been dining at a restaurant in Adelaide with another cricketer on the eve of the game when someone at an adjoining table was identified as a positive case. Cummins reportedly left immediately and alerted the authorities.

According to the COVID-19 protocols he will require to get tested immediately and isolate for 7 days. He will then have COVID tests on Day 6 and 13 thereafter and require negative results to be able to resume normal activity.

"Cummins was dining in a restaurant last night and did not breach any biosecurity protocols. He isolated as soon as he became aware of the situation and has since had a PCR test, which produced a negative result. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the third Vodafone men's Ashes Test at the MCG in Melbourne," a release from Cricket Australia stated.

"Cummins is understandably very disappointed not to be able to captain Australia for the day-night Test in Adelaide. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon were dining at the same restaurant as Cummins but at a separate table outdoors. SA Health has deemed them casual contacts and they are free to play," the release added.