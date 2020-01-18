Stats: Rohit’s 1st Double Century Came at Venue of Ind-Aus 3rd ODI
A three-match ODI series that’s had fans at the edge of their seats in the first two fixtures as India and Australia now move to Bengaluru for the series decider on Sunday.
While Australia triumphed emphatically in the series-opener in Mumbai, it was India who roared back in Rajkot. And now, both the teams would be looking to deliver the final punch when they lock horns at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
India has had KL Rahul step up beautifully and bat in the middle order in Rajkot while opener Rohit Sharma has failed to get a big score thus far. However, the venue of Sunday’s match has some special memories for the batter and it remains to be seen if the gives us an encore.
Here are some of the stats involving the two teams and their players:
- India have won 13 and lost five (Tied 1 & NR 1) out of 20 contested at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.
- Of the last six ODIs played at this venue since November 23, 2008, India have won four, lost one and tied one.
- India have won four and lost two out of seven played against Australia (NR 1).
- In all, fourteen hundreds have been recorded by 13 batsmen at this venue.
- Sachin Tendulkar remains the only batsman to register two hundreds - 117 vs New Zealand on May 14, 1997 and 120 vs England on February 27, 2011.
- Yuvraj Singh's superb figures of 5 for 31 vs Ireland in the World Cup fixture at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on March 6, 2011 are the best by an Indian bowler in ODIs.
- With an unbeaten 50 in the aforesaid match, Yuvraj had become the first all-rounder to accomplish the double of a fifty and five wickets in the same World Cup match.
- India (383/6) and Australia (326) had totalled 709 on November 2, 2013 - a record in ODIs at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.
- England's Paul Jarvis' career-best bowling figures of 5 for 35 were achieved at Bengalore on February 26, 1993 - the best by a visiting bowler against India in ODIs.
- Vinay Kumar conceded 102 runs capturing one wicket off his nine overs - against Australia at Bangalore on November 2, 2013 - the most conceded by an Indian bowler in an ODI at that time.
Rohit’s Double Ton
- Rohit Sharma had smashed 209 off 158 balls on November 2, 2013 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, the venue of the 3rd ODI.
- Rohit’s is the only double hundred registered against Australia in ODIs.
- His above match-winning knock was his first double century in his ODI career.
- Rohit's other two double hundreds are against Sri Lanka - 264 (a world record) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 13, 2014 and 208 not out at Mohali on December 13, 2017.
- Rohit's three double hundreds is a world record in ODIs, not likely to be surpassed.
- Rohit's 209 off 158 balls (vs Aus in 2013) is his slowest double century in ODIs.
Aussie Records
- Six Australian batsmen have posted centuries in ODIs at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore - Michael Clarke, James Faulkner, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Mark Taylor and David Warner.
- Michael Clarke's 130 off 132 balls against India on September 29, 2007 is the highest by an Australian batsman at this venue.
- England's Andrew Strauss scored 158 off 145 balls against India on February 27, 2011 - the highest by a visiting batsman in ODIs at this venue.
- Of the seven stands of 150-plus for any wicket at this venue, the top two belong to Australia.
- Aaron Finch and David Warner had shared a stand of 231 for the first wicket for Australia against India on September 28, 2017 - the only double century stand for any wicket at this venue.
- Brad Haddin and Shane Watson had shared an opening partnership of 183 for Australia vs Canada in the World Cup fixture on March 16, 2011 - the second highest stand for any wicket at this venue.
