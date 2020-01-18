Stats: Rohit’s 1st Double Century Came at Venue of Ind-Aus 3rd ODI

A three-match ODI series that’s had fans at the edge of their seats in the first two fixtures as India and Australia now move to Bengaluru for the series decider on Sunday.

While Australia triumphed emphatically in the series-opener in Mumbai, it was India who roared back in Rajkot. And now, both the teams would be looking to deliver the final punch when they lock horns at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

India has had KL Rahul step up beautifully and bat in the middle order in Rajkot while opener Rohit Sharma has failed to get a big score thus far. However, the venue of Sunday’s match has some special memories for the batter and it remains to be seen if the gives us an encore.

Here are some of the stats involving the two teams and their players: