Stats: India Aim to Continue Good Run Against New Zealand in ODIs

India will look to continue their purple patch in New Zealand when they take on the hosts in the first of three ODIs at Seddon Park on Wednesday, 5 February.

India skipper Virat Kohli will undoubtedly miss the services of his deputy Rohit Sharma, but the Kiwis will also be without skipper Kane Williamson for the first two games.

While Rohit being ruled out of the series has to an extent been neutralised by Williamson's injury, the Indians will still want to keep a clean mind when they take the field and not think too much about their 5-0 win in the T20I series.

But they have had a good run in ODIs recently as they came from behind to beat Australia in the last series they played before embarking on the New Zealand tour.

Here’s a look at some numbers in ODIs between India and New Zealand: