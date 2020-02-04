Stats: India Aim to Continue Good Run Against New Zealand in ODIs
India will look to continue their purple patch in New Zealand when they take on the hosts in the first of three ODIs at Seddon Park on Wednesday, 5 February.
India skipper Virat Kohli will undoubtedly miss the services of his deputy Rohit Sharma, but the Kiwis will also be without skipper Kane Williamson for the first two games.
While Rohit being ruled out of the series has to an extent been neutralised by Williamson's injury, the Indians will still want to keep a clean mind when they take the field and not think too much about their 5-0 win in the T20I series.
But they have had a good run in ODIs recently as they came from behind to beat Australia in the last series they played before embarking on the New Zealand tour.
Here’s a look at some numbers in ODIs between India and New Zealand:
- India and New Zealand have played eight bilateral series against each other in ODIs in New Zealand. India have won two, lost four and drawn the remaining two.
- For the first time in an ODI series in New Zealand in 2018-19, India had won four matches, winning the series by 4-1.
- India enjoy winning % of 54.41, winning 55 & losing 46 out of 107 contested (Tied 1 & NR 5).
- New Zealand's triumph by 200 runs at Dambulla on 10 August, 2010 remains their biggest against India in ODIs.
- India's aforesaid defeat is their fifth biggest while batting second in ODIs.
- India's 88 at Dambula on 10 August, 2010 remains their lowest total against New Zealand in ODIs.
- India's win by 190 runs at Visakhapatnam on 29 October, 2016 is their biggest in terms of runs against New Zealand.
- India have won 14 and lost 22 out of 39 ODIs contested against New Zealand in New Zealand (Tied one and NR 2).
- Sachin Tendulkar's unbeaten 163 off 133 balls against New Zealand at Christchurch on 8 March, 2009 is the highest by an Indian batsman in ODIs in New Zealand.
- Anil Kumble took five for 33 against New Zealand at Wellington on 30 March, 1994 - the best figures by an Indian bowler in ODIs in New Zealand.
- Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir shared an unbroken first-wicket partnership of 201 against New Zealand at Hamilton on 11 March, 2009 - India's highest partnership for any wicket in ODIs in New Zealand.
- Javagal Srinath is the only bowler to take 50 wickets or more in ODIs involving India and New Zealand - his tally being 51 at 20.41 runs apiece in 30 matches.
- Srinath's tally of 18 wickets at 11.16 runs apiece in seven matches is a record by any bowler in a bilateral series involving India and New Zealand in ODIs.
- New Zealand's Paul Adams' tally of 14 wickets at 9.35 in just four matches is the most by a New Zealand bowler in a bilateral series against India.
- The two leading run-getters in a bilateral series between the two teams are - Kane Williamson - 361 (ave 72.20) in five innings in 2013-14 and Virat Kohli - 358 (ave 119.33) in five innings in 2016-17.
