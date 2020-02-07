Stats: At Happy Hunting Park, Guptill Aims to Get His Groove Back

After losing the first ODI in Hamilton, Team India will look to bounce back and take the ongoing three-match series into the decider when they take on New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, 8 February.

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has been out of form since a long time now and will look to make a comeback at the Eden Park in Auckland.

It’s a happy hunting ground for the right-hand opener as he has scored 739 runs at an impressive average of 61.58 at Eden Park.

On Wednesday, India couldn't manage to defend a stiff 348-run target as New Zealand rode on Ross Taylor's unbeaten ton to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

However, Virat Kohli and boys will feel confident in their abilities to level the series and set up a decider as they did the same against Australia at home, wherein they bounced back from a 10-wicket opening defeat to take the series 2-1.