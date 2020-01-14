Stats: All Big Records Broken in Aus’ 10-Wicket Thrashing of India
Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch's record opening stand flattened the Indian attack on Tuesday as the visitors won the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 10 wickets.
Both batsmen scored centuries as Australia chased down a target of 256 without losing a wicket.
Here are some of the records broken in this record-breaking match:
- India have been handed their fifth ten-wicket defeat in ODIs - previously, two were to South Africa and one each to New Zealand, West Indies and Australia.
- This 10-wicket loss was India’s second in ODIs at home, their first being to South Africa at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on November 25, 2005.
- Australia chased down 256 - the second highest by any team without losing a single wicket in ODIs. South Africa had chased 279 vs Bangladesh at Kimberley on October 15, 2017.
- Warner and Finch were associated in a partnership of 258 - Australia's highest opening stand against India. The said stand is their second-highest in ODIs next only to the 284 between Travis Head and David Warner against Pakistan at Adelaide on January 26, 2017.
- Finch and Warner provided the fifth instance when both the Australian openers posted centuries in the same ODI. The only previous instance by Australian openers against India was Geoff Marsh 104 and David Boon 111 at Jaipur on September 7, 1986.
- Aaron Finch posted his fifth hundred as captain in ODIs - his first against India.
- Finch's tenth hundred (110 not out vs India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on January 14, 2020) in a winning cause is his 16th in ODIs
- Finch's other two hundreds against India are 124 at Indore on September 24, 2017 and 107 at Canberra on January 20, 2016.
- David Warner's third century vs india is his 18th in ODIs. He has posted nine hundreds each in Australia and away from home.
- Warner's unbeaten match-winning innings of 128 is his highest against India. He had scored 124 at Bengaluru on September 28, 2017 and 122 at Sydney on January 23 2016.
- Warner has registered 13 hundreds in a winning cause in ODIs.
- Warner won his 17th Man of the Match award in ODIs - his third against India.
- David Warner became the fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in ODIs, taking 115 innings. Just three batsmen took less innings to reach 5,000 runs - 101 by Hashim Amla, 114 by Vivian Richards and 114 by Virat Kohli.
- Warner has taken ten years and 361 days to accomplish the feat. Mahendra Singh Dhoni holds this record, having taken only 4 years and 357 days.
- Aaron Finch and David Warner have registered 150-plus for the first wicket for the fourth time in ODIs, breaking an Australian record held by Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh.
- Of the four instances of 150-plus by Warner and Finch, three have been registered against India.
- Mitchell Starc (3/56) has recorded his best bowling performance vs India in India in ODIs.
- For the first time, India have lost three successive ODIs at the Wankhede Stadium - by 214 runs to South Africa on October 25, 2015; by six wickets to New Zealand on October 22, 2017 and by ten wickets to Australia on January 14, 2020.
- Shikhar Dhawan's 74 is his fifth fifty against Australia - his 28th in ODIs.
- Shikhar has completed his 1,000 runs against Australia in ODIs, aggregating 1049 at an average of 43.70, including four hundreds and five fifties, in 25 matches.
- Shikhar is the fifth Indian player to register 1,000 runs or more against Australia in ODIs, joining Sachin Tendulkar (3077), Rohit Sharma (2047), Viat Kohli (1743) and MS Dhoni (1660).
- Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul were involved in a partnership of 121 for the second wicket - India's highest stand for the second wicket in ODIs at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, eclipsing the 60 between Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin against South Africa on December 14, 1996.
- Kuldeep Yadav (17) has posted his second highest score behind the 19 vs Sri Lanka at Dharamsala on December 10, 2017.
- Kuldeep's strike rate of 113.33 (17 off 15 balls) is his highest in ODIs.
