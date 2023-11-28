Sri Lanka President Ranil WIckremesinghe Sack Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe

This sacking of Ranasinghe occured following his accusations against the president earlier on Monday in parliament. Additionally, Ranasinghe had routinely charged SLC with mismanagement and corruption. A day later, the courts in Sri Lanka removed the interim committee he had appointed, which included two politicians' sons who had no prior experience running the cricket team. Arjuna Ranatunga led the group.

It is believed that SLC requested an ICC suspension in an effort to exert pressure on the sports minister, who had temporarily fired the cricket board. Sri Lanka lost the right to host the Under-19 men's World Cup, which was originally slated for January and February of 2024, as a result of SLC's suspension.