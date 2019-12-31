Thisara Perera Joins Sri Lanka Army in Gajaba Regiment
Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has joined the Sri Lanka Army as a Major. The 30-year-old cricketer confirmed the news via Twitter and said that he accepted an invitation of Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.
According to a report in Colombo Gazette, Perera has been enlisted to the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force as a Major in the Gajaba Regiment. Former captain Dinesh Chandimal had also joined the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force earlier this year to play for the Army cricket team.
Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a three-match T20I series in India beginning January 5 in Guwahati.