3 SL Cricketers Sent Home From UK Tour After COVID Bubble Breach
Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka & Niroshan Dickwella have been suspended for breaching the team’s bio bubble.
Sri Lanka cricketers Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella have been suspended and sent home from their English tour after they breached the team's bio bubble.
After a video emerged on social media showing Mendis and Dickwella out in a public place in Durham ahead of the first ODI, the team management swung into action.
Gunathilaka was not in the video, but he has been suspended along with the other two players.
Sri Lanka Cricket secretary Mohan De Silva confirmed this development in a statement before the ODI series opener.
"Sri Lanka Cricket executive Committee has suspended Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka & Niroshan Dickwella for breaching the bio- bubble and they will be immediately recalled to Sri Lanka," De Silva said.
On Sunday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had announced that ICC match referee Phil Whitticase -- who officiated in the three-match T20I series between England and Sri Lanka which concluded on June 26 -- had tested positive for COVID-19.
Whitticase, along with seven other officials, will not officiate in the three match ODI series.
"He (Whitticase) will now observe a period of 10-days of self-isolation from 25 June, in accordance with the UK Government's protocol on quarantine," ECB stated.
"Seven other members from the match officials and anti-corruption unit teams were deemed close contacts, including five members due to officiate at the first Royal London ODI on Tuesday, June 29, at Emirates Riverside, Durham. Those impacted will have to self-isolate for 10-days until July 7," ECB added.
