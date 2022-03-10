Sreesanth Retires: A Tale of What Could Have Been

Most cricketers have moments which define their legacy. MS Dhoni has the six over the bowler's head at the Wankhede Stadium which guided India to the 2011 ODI World Cup win. Shane Warne has his trademark leg-spinner disturbing Andrew Strauss' woodwork as the maestro reached 700 wickets in front of a packed home crowd at the MCG on Boxing Day.

As Sreesanth retires, what are the moments that you can recall about the fickle cricketer?

There's a snorter of an incoming bouncer to Jacques Kallis which twisted him like a bow, the celebration after he hit a six off Andrew Nell, the rattled poles of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden in the 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final and, of course, the Misbah-ul-Haq catch which took India to glory in the inaugural T20 World Cup.

Have a glance at S Sreesanth's stats and they are perfectly ordinary. An average of 37.59 in Test cricket, 33.44 in ODIs and 41.14 in T20 Internationals. Add to that his penchant for leaking runs left, right and centre and you are left scratching your head as to why he went on to play 27 Test matches, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India.