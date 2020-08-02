South Africa’s Tour of West Indies Postponed Indefinitely: Smith

"It looks like our players are going to be needed from the beginning of September, government permitting and travel permitting," he added.

Smith also pointed towards November as a possible date for normalcy to return. He hinted that CSA will try to reschedule series, which were postponed because of coronavirus, from that month onwards.

"Probably from November onwards, if all goes well with the pandemic, it's going to be a really busy period for South African cricket; probably playing in times that we haven't played before and trying to cram in a lot of the missed tours that have taken place," Smith said.