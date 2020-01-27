South Africa’s Philander Fined and Injured in His Final Test
South Africa seam bowler Vernon Philander was fined for provoking England batsman Jos Buttler and also left the field injured in his final test on Sunday, 26 January.
Philander, who is retiring after the series against England, was found guilty of a provocative celebration after dismissing Buttler on the second day of the fourth and final test at the Wanderers on Saturday.
The International Cricket Council announced Philander's punishment on Sunday. The ICC said Philander breached cricket's code of conduct relating to provocative language, actions or gestures after getting a batsman out.
Philander's reaction in getting Buttler out in the fourth test was likely a response to an incident involving him and Buttler in the second test in Cape Town.
Then, England wicketkeeper Buttler unleashed a series of expletives at Philander while the he was batting. Buttler was also fined and given a demerit point for that outburst.
Philander's farewell test was further marred when he picked up a right hamstring problem while bowling on Sunday and left the field to go to the hospital for scans.
Buttler was the first to be punished in Cape Town. South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was also fined and given a demerit point for a provocative celebration after getting England captain Joe Root out in the third test in Port Elizabeth.
The demerit point took Rabada past the threshold and caused him to be banned for the final test.
England is in complete control of the final test and on course to clinch the series. England leads the series 2-1, made 400 all out in the first innings at the Wanderers and bowled South Africa out for 183 in its first innings for a 217-run lead.
