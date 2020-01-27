South Africa’s Philander Fined and Injured in His Final Test

South Africa seam bowler Vernon Philander was fined for provoking England batsman Jos Buttler and also left the field injured in his final test on Sunday, 26 January.

Philander, who is retiring after the series against England, was found guilty of a provocative celebration after dismissing Buttler on the second day of the fourth and final test at the Wanderers on Saturday.

The International Cricket Council announced Philander's punishment on Sunday. The ICC said Philander breached cricket's code of conduct relating to provocative language, actions or gestures after getting a batsman out.