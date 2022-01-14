South Africa Clinch Victory in Cape Town, Win Test Series vs India 2-1

A sublime second innings 82 from Keegan Petersen and an unbeaten 41 by Rassie van der Dussen and 32 by Temba Bavuma have guided South Africa to a series victory over India, with a seven wicket win in the third Test at Cape Town.

The day began with the Proteas on their overnight score of 101/2, needing another 111 runs to deny India a historic Test series win in South Africa.

Petersen started on 48 and reached his second half-century of the match with a brace on a thick edge going through third man. This was his third half-century of the series, and his second in this match. India pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah asked many questions while beating the outer edges but couldn't get a wicket early in the day to help India get back in the competition.