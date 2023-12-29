'Batting was poor in 2nd innings' - Rohit Sharma On India's Test Loss Against SA

India's hopes of crossing the last frontier were dashed on Thursday at SuperSport Park after they were thrashed by South Africa by an innings and 32 runs.

Number 3 batter Virat Kohli attempted to save the embarrassment of an innings loss by hitting a valiant 76 off 82 balls. However, his knock did not even come close to delaying the inevitable as India were bowled out for 131 and now trail 1-0 in the two-game series.