'Batting was poor in 2nd innings' - Rohit Sharma On India's Test Loss Against SA

India skipper Rohit Sharma acknowledged that his team should have done a better job with the bat after the visitors' second-inning batting collapsed in the face of a three-day loss to South Africa in the opening Test.
“Not good enough. Got decent runs having been put in. KL Rahul batted brilliantly, but we failed to exploit conditions with the ball. Batting was poor in the second innings, Virat batted brilliantly but if you have to win Tests, have to come together collectively. We failed to do that.”
“Guys have come here before, we understand what to expect from the conditions. Every individual has his own plan. Our batters were challenged at different times. We didn't adapt well. We didn't bat well both times which is why we stand here,” said a dejected Rohit in the post-match presentation ceremony.
India's hopes of crossing the last frontier were dashed on Thursday at SuperSport Park after they were thrashed by South Africa by an innings and 32 runs.
Number 3 batter Virat Kohli attempted to save the embarrassment of an innings loss by hitting a valiant 76 off 82 balls. However, his knock did not even come close to delaying the inevitable as India were bowled out for 131 and now trail 1-0 in the two-game series.
With the exception of Kohli's 76 and KL Rahul's outstanding 101 in the first innings, India's heartbreaking defeat offered very little to look forward to.
“There were some positives. Not a lot when you finish the game inside three days. KL the way he batted, he showed what you need to do on that kind of pitch,” said Rohit.
With two extra days off and second Test starting from January 3 in Cape Town, there is plenty of time for India to regroup and now aim to draw the series. “Don't want to be too critical on the bowlers, they haven't played much here. We'll regroup and come back.”
“It's important to regroup as quickly as we can, tough from a loss like these but as sportsmen you go through these times. Got to pick ourselves up,” stated Rohit.
