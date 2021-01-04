Sourav Ganguly Stable, Second Angioplasty Postponed
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is likely to be discharged from hospital on Wednesday, Woodlands Hospital MD & CEO Dr Rupali Basu told reporters on Monday. The former cricketer, who had complained of chest pain on Saturday, had undergone angioplasty on the same day itself.
She also added that the BCCI president is keeping well and the medical board, having spoken to Ganguly’s family, decided that a second angioplasty for two damaged coronary arteries would be done on a later date. Ganguly also tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday.
“Our nine-member medical board met today at 11.30 am with reputed specialists on zoom platform. The consensus of the board was that deferring the angioplasty for now is deemed to be a safer option since Mr Ganguly is stable, without any chest pain and is on optimal medical management,” Dr Basu said.
“The family members were present during the board meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan,” she added.
Dr Basu further said that the other two damaged coronary arteries also need angioplasty however that wouldn’t be done during the current admission. Surgery has been ruled out.
Asked when Ganguly is likely to be discharged, Dr Basu said: “Dr Devi Shetty is coming tomorrow. We will have another round of discussion. He is likely to be discharged on Wednesday.”
The doctors will also keep vigil ranging from a few days to a few weeks after his discharge.
A bulletin from the Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Monday noted that Sourav Ganguly slept well on Sunday and that all his parameters were normal. His blood pressure was 120/80 and oxygen saturation level was 97 percent, according to the bulletin.
The former captain had been taken to the hospital in Kolkata after he had complained of chest pain, a heavy head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness while working out at home on Saturday.
