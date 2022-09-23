Sourav Ganguly Plays Down Speculations Regarding ICC Chairmanship Role

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said the ICC chairmanship is "not in my hands", playing down strong speculation that the former India captain could head to Dubai.

In July, the International Cricket Council (ICC) board approved the process to elect the next chairman of the world body in November.

After the meeting in Birmingham, it was decided that with Greg Barclay ending his tenure this year, the election will be decided by a simple majority and the term of the chair will be for a two-year period between 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2024.