Ganguly Sets Protocol Aside, Asks Bumrah to Skip Ranji Game

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who was supposed to prove his fitness during the Ranji Trophy match between Gujarat and Kerala, did not feature in the game which began at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium on Wednesday, 25 December.

Bumrah, who has been out of action post India's tour of West Indies in July-August due to a stress fracture on his back, was expected to mark his return in the Elite Group A game of the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

However, reports emerged that Bumrah was asked by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly to stay away from Gujarat's game and a BCCI functionary confirmed to IANS that the pacer was indeed asked to skip the Ranji match and focus on white-ball cricket.