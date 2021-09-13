India Players Refused to Play Fifth Test, They Were Very Scared: Ganguly

"He also used to give them a massage, he was part of their everyday lives. The players were devastated when they came to know that he had tested positive for Covid-19. They feared they must have contracted the disease and were dead scared. It's not easy staying in a bubble. Of course, you have to respect their feelings," Ganguly was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

When asked if the board blames Ravi Shastri's book launch event in London before the fourth Test for the cases in the Indian camp, the former India skipper said, "no comments. I don’t wish to say anything". However, he did clarify that Ravi Shastri, or even Virat Kohli, did not seek permission to attend the event. He said "no permission was sought" to the reporter's question on if they BCCI had cleared the event.

Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan has said that India's players were 'petrified' of testing positive ahead of the IPL, which resumes on September 19 in the UAE. However, the BCCI chief said the cancellation had nothing to do with the lucrative league.

"The BCCI will never be an irresponsible board. We value other boards too," Ganguly said, adding that the Test match is likely to be held as a one-off match next year.

(With inputs from IANS)