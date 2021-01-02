Ganguly Hospitalised Due to Chest Pain, Will Undergo Angioplasty
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain on 2 January.
Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised after complaining of chest pain on Saturday, 2 January.
Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. He had on Wednesday visited the Eden Gardens and also discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with CAB president Avishek Dalmiya.
“Sourav Ganguly, President BCCI, former Captain of Indian Cricket team and eminent personality suffered from chest discomfort while doing tread mill at his home gym. He had family history of Ischemic heart disease. He is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual anti platelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now,” the medical bulletin stated.
The 48-year-old complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.
It has been learnt that Saroj Mondal, a doctor at the city's SSKM hospital, has also reached the Woodlands Hospital to attend to Ganguly.
“A multi-disciplinary board of doctors is looking into his case to find out what caused the illness,” the doctor told AFP, on condition of anonymity. “His condition is stable now.”
Ganguly took over as president of the BCCI in October 2019. Among the high profile names to have wished him a speedy recovery were Shikhar Dhawan and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
(This is a developing story and will be updated shortly)
