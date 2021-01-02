Ganguly Hospitalised Due to Chest Pain, Will Undergo Angioplasty

The 48-year-old complained of chest pain following a workout session on Friday evening and family members took him to the hospital this afternoon when the problem recurred.

It has been learnt that Saroj Mondal, a doctor at the city's SSKM hospital, has also reached the Woodlands Hospital to attend to Ganguly.

“A multi-disciplinary board of doctors is looking into his case to find out what caused the illness,” the doctor told AFP, on condition of anonymity. “His condition is stable now.”

Ganguly took over as president of the BCCI in October 2019. Among the high profile names to have wished him a speedy recovery were Shikhar Dhawan and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.