Ganguly in Home Quarantine After Brother Tests COVID Positive
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has gone into home quarantine after his elder brother tested positive for COVID-19.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday has gone into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) Joint Secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19.
Snehasish has been admitted to the Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata after his COVID report returned positive, a CAB source said.
“His report came positive today. He’s been admitted to the Belle Vue Hospital,” the source told IANS.
"See, they live in the same house. As per protocol, he will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period," another source close to the Ganguly family said.
Snehasish had moved to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the deadly virus.
