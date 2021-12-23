Sourav Ganguly Had No Business Talking on Behalf Of Selectors: Dilip Vengsarkar

According to Vengsarkar, Ganguly should have let the selectors speak on their own.

“The thing is that Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of the selection committee. He is the BCCI president. Any issue about selection or captaincy, it’s the chairman of selection committee Chetan Sharma, who should speak,” Vengsarkar, a veteran of 116 Tests was quoted as saying by PTI.

Ganguly, a former India captain himself had said that Kohli’s decision to not reconsider giving up T20 captaincy prompted the selectors to go for Rohit as the sole white-ball skipper as two different captains in the two formats would have led to “too much leadership.”

“We had requested Virat not to step down as T20 captain but he didn’t want to continue as captain. So, the selectors felt that they cannot have two white ball captains in two white-ball formats. That’s too much of leadership,” Ganguly had said.

Vengsarkar believes that the prerogative of selecting or dropping any player rests solely with selection committee.

“A captain is selected or removed by the selection committee and that is not Ganguly’s jurisdiction at all,” said the former Mumbai legendary right-handed batter.

