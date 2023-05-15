Soft Signal Rule Scrapped From International Cricket's Playing Conditions: ICC

To incorporate this change, the ICC changed the playing conditions of international matches after the Chief Executives' Committee ratified recommendations from the Ganguly-led Men's Cricket Committee which were also endorsed by the Women's Cricket Committee.



According to ICC rules, a "Soft Signal is the visual communication by the bowler's end umpire to the third umpire (accompanied by additional information via two-way radio where necessary) of his/her initial on-field decision prior to initiating an Umpire Review."



It means the soft signal rule forces the on-field umpire to make a decision, either out or not out, even if he/she was not sure, before referring it to the third umpire. The third umpire can overturn the decision only if there is conclusive evidence from the video footage made available to him. The rule change means the third umpire will have the final say on doubtful on-field decisions, based on the footage available.



"Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years. The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays," said Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain and BCCI President, currently Chairman of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee.