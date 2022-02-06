Snubbed by Older Boys, Yash Dhull Makes a Statement With U-19 World Cup Title

Speaking to IANS before he left for the U-19 World Cup, the cricketer had given credit to his mother for the success, saying that whatever he had achieved so far was because of her.



"My mother used to take me to the academy (Airliner cricket academy). She believed in me and my family then backed me. So, credit goes to them. Also, my coaches Pradeep Kochar sir and Rajesh Nagar sir (of Bal Bhavan International School's academy ground) for providing me cricketing knowledge and guiding me well. They keep helping me get better and better," Yash had told IANS.



Talking about his journey, Yash had said, "Well, I was six when I started my training under Pardeep sir. I wanted to play cricket with the boys in my neighbourhood but they were older than me and didn't share their bat and I started playing cricket with my leg… I held my leg like a bat and started hitting the ball. My mother watched me and took me to the academy. So, it all started from there."



Dhull said that he has no favourite cricketers in the India team and likes learning their good points. "I take learnings from all the cricketers and their positive approach towards the game. There's no particular cricketer; they all are my favourite."



Former India player and the coach of the World Cup-winning U-19 team Hrishikesh Kanitkar said that he likes the leadership and instinctive qualities of Dhull.



"The primary quality you need to become a captain of any team is that you should have the respect of your team," Kanitkar had said during the course of the tournament.



"Without that, you can be a good captain or player, but you would not be able to do the job. Yash (Dhull) has got the respect of all his players. He is able to take tough calls on the field when it is needed, every time a captain cannot be told to do things. The captain needs to take his own decisions and Yash can do that. It (Dhull's captaincy) is pretty instinctive; Yash's instincts are fine and he is able to do justice to the job," Kanitkar had said.